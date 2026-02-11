Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 15,065.7% in January

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,696 shares, an increase of 15,065.7% from the January 15th total of 420 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 125,484 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Odyssey Health Price Performance

ODYY stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Odyssey Health has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Odyssey Health Company Profile

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and ONP -001 and ONP -002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

