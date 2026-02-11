Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Short Interest Update

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,538 shares, an increase of 375.8% from the January 15th total of 1,164 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DUKZ opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

