Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of OBYCF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. Obayashi has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $27.91.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

