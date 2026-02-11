Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM) Short Interest Update

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,380 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 87,047 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 264,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,144. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Institutional Trading of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

The Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction fund holding fewer than 40 US large-cap value stocks. The investment process utilizes bottom-up research, seeking competitive long-term performance return. OAKM was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Oakmark.

