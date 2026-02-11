O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.69. O-I Glass shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 699,708 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. O-I Glass's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 64.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

