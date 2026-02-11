Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 2nd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAN opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.