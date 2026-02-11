Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, with an emphasis on bonds issued by state and local governments and agencies in Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments that meet the fund’s credit quality standards.

As part of the Nuveen family of investment products, the fund is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed income team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.