Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,889 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $704,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with regular income exempt from federal alternative minimum tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. state and local governments, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and notes. By focusing on instruments that are free from federal AMT, the fund targets investors looking for tax-advantaged income in a structured, professionally managed vehicle.

Since its inception in September 2008, NUW has employed an active management approach, aiming to build a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities.

