NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 6.9% – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.5890. 26,710,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 30,244,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Texas Capital raised NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.14.

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,094.11. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

