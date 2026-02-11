NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Down 73.6% in January

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 344 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 1,305 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXPW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research pipeline includes small‐molecule candidates designed to address underlying pathophysiological mechanisms implicated in conditions such as Rett syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease and Long COVID. Leveraging a proprietary formulation and delivery approach, NRx seeks to advance compounds that have demonstrated safety in prior studies toward new indications with significant unmet medical need.

Among its lead programs, NRx is developing NP-120 (sarizotan) for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that impacts brain development in young girls.

