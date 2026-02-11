Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cfra set a $126.00 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $158.27 on Monday. Novartis has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $159.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

