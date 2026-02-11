Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

