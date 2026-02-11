Noble Financial Issues Negative Forecast for Graham Earnings

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Graham in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 9th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Graham had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.36 million.

GHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised Graham from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of GHM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Graham has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $979.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 298,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 19.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded Graham from “Market Perform” to “Outperform” — a directional endorsement that can attract buying interest from discretionary and institutional investors. Northland Upgrade

Consensus analyst stance remains mixed — an aggregate “Hold”/average recommendation has been reported, so while some firms are bullish, broad coverage is not uniformly positive. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial trimmed its estimates: Q4 2026 EPS cut sharply to $0.24 (from $0.36) and FY2026 down to $1.31 (from $1.38); Noble also lowered FY2027 slightly to $1.77 (from $1.81). Those cuts introduce caution and could cap upside if other firms follow. Noble Financial Revisions

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company’s technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

