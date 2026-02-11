Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Has $8.48 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1,051.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

CGDV stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.