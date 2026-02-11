NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,807 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $271,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

NEE opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,189 shares of company stock valued at $26,373,239. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

