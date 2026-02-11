Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 147,226 shares, a growth of 352.8% from the January 15th total of 32,516 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 109,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexalin Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nexalin Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexalin Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology Stock Up 4.5%

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nexalin Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXL Free Report ) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Nexalin Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXL opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95. Nexalin Technology has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 5,527.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.46%.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc is a U.S.-based medical device company specializing in noninvasive neuromodulation therapies for mental health conditions. The company develops and markets the Nexalin® medical device platform, which delivers proprietary alternating current waveforms to targeted areas of the brain through forehead-mounted electrodes. Its technology is designed to modulate neural activity without pharmaceuticals, positioning the company within the growing field of digital therapeutics and neurostimulation.

The Nexalin device has received U.S.

