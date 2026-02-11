New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $926,000 Stake in Indivior PLC $INDV

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,140 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Indivior were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Indivior by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 104.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth $592,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Indivior stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.80. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
INDV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Indivior has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.
Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.
