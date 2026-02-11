New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,396 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,784,000 after purchasing an additional 571,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,240,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 867,137 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $41,332,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,961,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 1,589,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.