New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,503,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 49.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

