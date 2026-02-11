New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.4% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $2,719,986.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,150. This represents a 83.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,243.25. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 298,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,050 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAMS opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

