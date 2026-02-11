New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $6.27 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock worth $86,804,288 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong forward guidance — Datadog posted $953M revenue (+29% YoY) and $0.59 adjusted EPS, topping Street estimates, and raised Q1 and FY2026 guidance well above consensus (Q1 EPS guide 0.49–0.51 vs. ~0.35 estimate; FY EPS guide 2.08–2.16 vs. ~1.60). This is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $219.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.29, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

