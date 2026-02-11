New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.