New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,503 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

