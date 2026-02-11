New Street Research Issues Positive Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by New Street Research from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. New Street Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.64.

GOOGL opened at $317.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total value of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

