Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 319,391 shares of company stock worth $44,141,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Gilead Sciences News
Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat: Gilead reported EPS of $1.86 and revenue of ~$7.9B, topping consensus and driven by strong HIV and liver‑disease sales. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong HIV Sales Drive Growth …
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised: Board approved a 3.8% increase to $0.82 quarterly ($0.82 payable Mar 30; ex‑div Mar 13), supporting income investors (yield ~2.2%). Gilead Sciences Announces 3.8-Percent Increase in First Quarter 2026 Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and launches: Management highlighted Yeztugo launch momentum and possible approvals later this year (two cancer therapies plus an additional HIV option), which could drive future growth. Gilead Sciences Profit Rises on Growth of Liver Disease, HIV Products
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 call transcript now available for detail on revenue mix and margin drivers — useful for investors digging into product‑level trends. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ metric review: Several outlets note Gilead beat top‑ and bottom‑line estimates but some year‑over‑year metrics are mixed — monitor product mix and FX effects in the slides. Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.45–8.85 and revenue $29.6–30.0B sit at or below consensus (EPS ~8.69; revenue ~30.1B), prompting the after‑hours selloff. Expect near‑term pressure until guidance proves conservative or growth catalysts materialize. Gilead 2026 outlook short of Wall Street view, shares dip
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.
Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.
