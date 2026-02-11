Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 374,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

