NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.1150, but opened at $8.37. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 987 shares trading hands.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

