Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) Insider Philip Gardner Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Gardner purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$200,000.00.

Native Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Native Mineral Resources alerts:

About Native Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and precious and base metal deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Palmerville project that comprises 9 exploration permits located in Queensland. Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Macquarie, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.