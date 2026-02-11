NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Announces Earnings Results

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of C$27.58 million for the quarter.

NanoXplore Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$446.32 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoXplore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.08.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.