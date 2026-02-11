MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 886,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Trimble
Here are the key news stories impacting Trimble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations with EPS of $1.00 vs. consensus $0.96, revenue of $969.8M topping estimates, and company statements highlighting record gross and operating margins and record annualized recurring revenue. PR Newswire: Trimble Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued strong FY2026 guidance (EPS $3.42–3.62 vs. Street ~3.00; revenue $3.8B–$3.9B vs. ~3.7B), signaling confidence in sustained software demand and margin expansion. Reuters: Trimble forecasts upbeat annual profit, revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings‑call commentary emphasized recurring‑revenue momentum, strategic “Connect & Scale” execution, and margin drivers from higher‑mix software — supporting the premium multiple investors assign to recurring software cash flows. TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance is roughly in line with consensus (EPS $0.69–0.74 vs. est. $0.66; revenue $893M–$918M ~ Street), so short‑term upside may depend on execution versus that range. Zacks: Key metrics from Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript and analyst notes are available for investors to parse segment trends and margin outlook. Yahoo: Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Trimble’s revenue was down ~1.4% year‑over‑year in the quarter, which tempers the top‑line story and means growth is being driven more by margin/leverage and ARR than broad revenue expansion. MarketBeat: Q4 results summary
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals remain considerations—Trimble trades at a high P/E and below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages, so much of the rally reflects forward margin and ARR assumptions that must be executed.
Insider Activity
Trimble Price Performance
Trimble stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50.
Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.
Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.