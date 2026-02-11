MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 886,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,029.36. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $50,505.84. Following the sale, the director owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,694.07. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $1,448,543 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

