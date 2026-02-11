MQS Management LLC Takes $754,000 Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $392.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 252,118 shares of company stock valued at $91,504,172 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:SYK opened at $361.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.