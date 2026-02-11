MQS Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 308.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.90%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

