MQS Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

In related news, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $58,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,134.94. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $617,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,345.49. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 target price on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.15.

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

