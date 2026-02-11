MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,846 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $98.82.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Natl Bk Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

