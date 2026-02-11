MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. $KBDC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. MQS Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kayne Anderson BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBDC. Security National Bank grew its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the second quarter worth $182,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 46.55%.The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

