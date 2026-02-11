MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Cousins Properties makes up about 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 533.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.