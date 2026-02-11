MQS Management LLC Invests $736,000 in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Axis Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axis Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $84.81 and a 1 year high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

