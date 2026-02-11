MQS Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. This represents a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,881 shares of company stock worth $26,157,155. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2%

GWW stock opened at $1,187.21 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,204.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,048.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $998.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.02). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 25.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,060.13.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

