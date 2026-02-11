MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. NVR accounts for 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,203,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 2.6%

NVR stock opened at $8,087.11 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,551.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,708.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $139.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8,350.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,329.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,000. The trade was a 36.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

