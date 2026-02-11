MQS Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises 0.5% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,778,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

NYSE:RHP opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.98%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

