MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,350 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in MP Materials were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $132,238,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 19,314.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,987,000 after buying an additional 2,003,091 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,589,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,705,000 after buying an additional 1,624,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,962,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 991,557 shares of company stock worth $62,785,202. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MP. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MP Materials from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of MP opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

