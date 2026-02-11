Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Maurice Sciammas Sells 22,875 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,625 shares in the company, valued at $209,198,455. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Maurice Sciammas sold 7,034 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.21, for a total transaction of $6,121,057.14.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,141.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $942.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.