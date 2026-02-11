monday.com’s (MNDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on monday.com from $250.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $69.61. 2,144,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. monday.com has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $332.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 9.64%.monday.com’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting monday.com

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish takes and buy-the-dip arguments note strong fundamentals: analysts and commentators point to robust Q4 results (revenue growth, improved large-customer retention), growing enterprise traction, sizeable cash/buyback optionality and institutional accumulation as reasons the sell-off may be overdone. Seeking Alpha upgrade MarketBeat bearish vs opportunity

Bullish takes and buy-the-dip arguments note strong fundamentals: analysts and commentators point to robust Q4 results (revenue growth, improved large-customer retention), growing enterprise traction, sizeable cash/buyback optionality and institutional accumulation as reasons the sell-off may be overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple brokerages cut price targets but largely kept bullish/overweight ratings — firms (Canaccord, Citi, Wells Fargo, Cantor, KeyCorp, Piper, BTIG, BofA) trimmed targets amid cautious 2026 outlooks; this compresses near‑term upside implied by sell‑side forecasts while keeping medium-term support from coverage. Benzinga coverage of price-target moves

Multiple brokerages cut price targets but largely kept bullish/overweight ratings — firms (Canaccord, Citi, Wells Fargo, Cantor, KeyCorp, Piper, BTIG, BofA) trimmed targets amid cautious 2026 outlooks; this compresses near‑term upside implied by sell‑side forecasts while keeping medium-term support from coverage. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market reaction to guidance: monday.com beat Q4 estimates but issued conservative 2026 revenue and operating income guidance that missed consensus and prompted a large sell-off; investors fear margin pressure from FX and increased spending and competitive pressure from agentic AI tools. CNBC on guidance and AI concerns

Analyst and market reaction to guidance: monday.com beat Q4 estimates but issued conservative 2026 revenue and operating income guidance that missed consensus and prompted a large sell-off; investors fear margin pressure from FX and increased spending and competitive pressure from agentic AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Baird cut its price target sharply (from $175 to $90) and kept a neutral rating — a notable sell‑side signal that reduces confidence among more cautious investors. The Fly: Baird note

Baird cut its price target sharply (from $175 to $90) and kept a neutral rating — a notable sell‑side signal that reduces confidence among more cautious investors. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder legal risk: Levi & Korsinsky announced a fraud investigation into monday.com on behalf of shareholders, adding regulatory/legal overhang that can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Newsfile: Levi & Korsinsky notice

Shareholder legal risk: Levi & Korsinsky announced a fraud investigation into monday.com on behalf of shareholders, adding regulatory/legal overhang that can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares gapped down and continued to trade at multi‑month lows on the combination of cautious guidance, margin commentary and AI disruption fears; near‑term momentum and technical support levels are now focal points for traders. American Banking News: gap down

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Featured Stories

