Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY Stock Holdings Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 861.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,800 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Arete Research downgraded Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 3.6%

MBLY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.58. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

