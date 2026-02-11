Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Cut to Hold at Royal Bank Of Canada

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut shares of Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

