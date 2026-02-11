Midwest Trust Co Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Midwest Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3%

SNPS opened at $437.45 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.10 and its 200-day moving average is $492.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.