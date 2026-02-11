Midwest Trust Co Purchases 6,492 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 971,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,791,000 after acquiring an additional 127,975 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — adjusted EPS $2.91 vs. $2.81 expected and revenue $5.25B vs. $5.15B, showing organic revenue stability and margin improvement that would normally support the stock. BD Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat consensus — adjusted EPS $2.91 vs. $2.81 expected and revenue $5.25B vs. $5.15B, showing organic revenue stability and margin improvement that would normally support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company announced up to $1.6B in cash tender offers to repurchase certain outstanding debt — a signal of active balance‑sheet management that can reduce leverage and interest burden. Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities

Company announced up to $1.6B in cash tender offers to repurchase certain outstanding debt — a signal of active balance‑sheet management that can reduce leverage and interest burden. Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $202 PT — a notable constructive analyst call amid mixed revisions. Barclays Overweight Initiation

Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $202 PT — a notable constructive analyst call amid mixed revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Spin-off/combination with Waters completed — a structural change that reduces BD’s scale and alters its earnings base; investors are re‑valuing the “New BD” through guidance and cash deployment plans. Spin-off/Combination Announcement

Spin-off/combination with Waters completed — a structural change that reduces BD’s scale and alters its earnings base; investors are re‑valuing the “New BD” through guidance and cash deployment plans. Neutral Sentiment: Insiders placed bullish option bets (reported) — a small positive signal of insider confidence but not large enough to move fundamentals alone. Insider Option Activity

Insiders placed bullish option bets (reported) — a small positive signal of insider confidence but not large enough to move fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Company cut FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.35–$12.65, well below consensus (~$14.8) — the guidance reset (reflecting the divestiture) is the primary negative driver pushing the stock lower as investors adjust earnings models. Profit Forecast Cut

Company cut FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.35–$12.65, well below consensus (~$14.8) — the guidance reset (reflecting the divestiture) is the primary negative driver pushing the stock lower as investors adjust earnings models. Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker price‑target cuts and rating adjustments (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Jefferies, RBC and others) compress sentiment — several firms lowered PTs or shifted to neutral/equal‑weight, increasing selling pressure. Analyst Price Target Moves

Multiple broker price‑target cuts and rating adjustments (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Jefferies, RBC and others) compress sentiment — several firms lowered PTs or shifted to neutral/equal‑weight, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Company flagged a reduced profit outlook tied to the sale/combination of its biosciences & diagnostics unit — the near‑term EPS hit and uncertainty around cash deployment timing weigh on valuation. Sale‑Related Profit Outlook

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $235.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

