Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 20th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.62%.The firm had revenue of $85.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company’s offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

