Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Cut to $485.00 by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners from $575.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.45.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 127.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,880 shares of company stock valued at $178,815,404. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Medpace by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on revenue and EPS — Medpace reported $708.5M revenue and $4.67 EPS, topping expectations and showing 32% YoY revenue growth; the strong quarter underpins organic demand for CRO services. Medpace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 beat on revenue and EPS — Medpace reported $708.5M revenue and $4.67 EPS, topping expectations and showing 32% YoY revenue growth; the strong quarter underpins organic demand for CRO services. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 guidance — Medpace set EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B, above consensus, signaling management expects continued top-line growth despite some near-term headwinds. Medpace FY2026 Guidance

Raised FY2026 guidance — Medpace set EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance of $2.8B–$2.9B, above consensus, signaling management expects continued top-line growth despite some near-term headwinds. Positive Sentiment: New CRO win — Zelluna selected Medpace as CRO for its ZIMA-101 first-in-human trial, adding client work that supports future service revenue. Zelluna selects Medpace as CRO

New CRO win — Zelluna selected Medpace as CRO for its ZIMA-101 first-in-human trial, adding client work that supports future service revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP to Outperform with a $564 PT, signaling increased analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buying interest. Baird upgrades Medpace

Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP to Outperform with a $564 PT, signaling increased analyst conviction and potential catalyst for buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call transparency — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Earnings call transcript

Investor materials and call transparency — Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers; useful for modeling but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Backlog normalization and trial timing drove the selloff — Despite the beat, investors reacted to management commentary about backlog growth slowing and timing shifts in metabolic trials, which compress near-term revenue visibility and prompted a roughly 5% intraday drop. Medpace shares tumble despite Q4 beat

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.