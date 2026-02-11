Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 1,086 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.59 and its 200 day moving average is $902.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

