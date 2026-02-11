Mechanics Financial Corp Buys 1,086 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly agreed to buy Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion, gaining in‑vivo CAR‑T and circular RNA capabilities that diversify Lilly’s heavy GLP‑1 exposure and bolster long‑term growth prospects. Eli Lilly to Buy Biotech Orna Therapeutics for Up to $2.4 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the Orna deal as strategic entry into next‑generation cell therapy and genetic medicine, which investors view as high‑value pipeline expansion beyond GLP‑1s. LLY Expands Cell Therapy Ambitions With $2.4B Orna Therapeutics Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Fisher Asset Management boosted its Eli Lilly stake by ~153,000 shares, a vote of confidence from a high‑profile investor that can support near‑term buying. Fisher Asset Management Boosts Eli Lilly Stake by 153K Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly advanced two clinical programs: solbinsiran moving forward in high‑risk cholesterol studies and eloralintide entering Phase 3 for obesity — both reinforce future revenue diversification beyond GLP‑1s. Eli Lilly’s Solbinsiran Trial Advances in High-Risk Cholesterol Market
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on LLY, signaling bullish analyst sentiment and adding to the momentum. Read More
- Neutral Sentiment: Lilly announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Innovent (multi‑billion opportunity) and a partnership with gene‑editing start‑up Seamless — both widen R&D reach but carry usual execution and milestone risk. Eli Lilly Enters $8.5 Billion Strategic Collaboration with Innovent Biologics and Acquires Orna Therapeutics
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to flag concentration risk: GLP‑1 drugs still account for a large share of recent revenue, leaving the company exposed if market dynamics shift — valuation (P/E ~45) already prices high growth. Eli Lilly Is Partnering with Gene-Editing Start-up Seamless Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,051.59 and its 200 day moving average is $902.97.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
